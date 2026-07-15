City hosting Disability and Adaptive Recreation Expo for vendors, participants July 24

Jacksonville, Fla. — The city of Jacksonville’s Disabled Services Division will host the 5th Annual Disability and Adaptive Recreation Expo at the Prime Osborn Center on July 24.

The event, beginning at 10 a.m., will feature local resources, presentations, and exhibits showcasing programs and services dedicated to accessibility, inclusion, independent living, and adaptive recreation for people of all abilities.

There will also be chair yoga, a live DJ, a magic show, and more.

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The first 250 participants will receive a free meal voucher to be used at the venue’s concession stand.

Mayor Donna Deegan will deliver welcome remarks. Registration is not required to attend. Entry and parking are free.

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