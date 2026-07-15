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First Alert Weather: Hot with only isolated to widely scattered storms

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
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First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • A few storms will develop & move east/southeast through this evening.  Locally heavy rain, but storms will not occur everywhere.
  • Hot with only isolated afternoon storms Thursday-Friday, with highs in the low to mid 90s.
  • Storm chances will go up over the weekend into early next week.

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Tropics:

  • Quiet Atlantic Basin. Eye on the N/NE Gulf over the next week where low pressure may develop with a low chance for tropical development. Next name: Bertha. An active tropical wave moving off of Africa looks like it has little chance for long-term development.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: A few evening storms… clearing late. Low: 73
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers & storms. High: 93
  • THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 74
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High: 93
  • SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/94
  • SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & storms. 75/94
  • MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 75/95
  • TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon showers/storms. 75/94
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/ t’storms. 74/95

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

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