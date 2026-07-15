First Alert Weather: Hot with only isolated to widely scattered storms

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- A few storms will develop & move east/southeast through this evening. Locally heavy rain, but storms will not occur everywhere.
- Hot with only isolated afternoon storms Thursday-Friday, with highs in the low to mid 90s.
- Storm chances will go up over the weekend into early next week.
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Tropics:
- Quiet Atlantic Basin. Eye on the N/NE Gulf over the next week where low pressure may develop with a low chance for tropical development. Next name: Bertha. An active tropical wave moving off of Africa looks like it has little chance for long-term development.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: A few evening storms… clearing late. Low: 73
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers & storms. High: 93
- THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 74
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High: 93
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/94
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & storms. 75/94
- MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 75/95
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon showers/storms. 75/94
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/ t’storms. 74/95
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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood