Inmate dies in custody during hospital stay, JSO investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced its Cold Case Unit is investigating the in-custody death of an inmate who died at a local hospital Friday.

The inmate, identified as Walter Amos Taylor Jr., 68, was transported to the hospital on July 10 due to health concerns. He remained in the hospital’s care until his death.

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JSO Cold Case Unit detectives were notified of his passing just after 3:15 p.m. Friday, July 17.

Taylor was arrested Feb. 23 on six counts of selling cocaine.

The death is being investigated as natural, pending a final determination from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

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