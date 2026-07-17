Kids Hope Alliance board votes to offer CEO job to Penny Zuber

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Kids Hope Alliance is one step closer to hiring a new CEO.

On Wednesday, the board voted 4-3 to offer the position to Penny Zuber. She currently serves as chief operating officer at the First Coast YMCA.

Zuber was one of 235 applicants, which originally included former Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Diana Greene, who later withdrew her name after receiving public pushback during the selection process.

Grass Gone

Action News Jax first reported in October that the board fired then-CEO Saralyn Grass from her $216,000 position. The decision came after Action News Jax Ben Becker revealed communication and transparency issues with the board plus Grass’ ties to a private consulting company.

KHA history of controversy

The Kids Hope Alliance has faced other controversy in the past.

In 2020, an Inspector General report detailed allegations of mismanagement, lack of oversight and a sex scandal involving then-CEO Joe Peppers. The report included accusations that Peppers had an inappropriate relationship with a woman who later filed a sexual harassment complaint.

In 2018, Peppers also alleged in emails that he was pressured by the administration of former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry to direct $350,000 in grant funding to certain organizations.

What’s next?

Before Zuber officially becomes CEO, she and the Kids Hope Alliance still need to negotiate and finalize a contract.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.