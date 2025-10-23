The Kids Hope Alliance board removes CEO from her position

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The top leader of a local city agency is now out the door.

Kids Hope Alliance board members voted 6-to-1 to fire their CEO, Saralyn Grass, from her $216,000 job.

Before she was removed from her position, she told board members she had been very transparent with the staff about what’s going on and expressed that she is the right person for the job.’

During the meeting on Wednesday, the board chair laid out issues of what they say was a lack of transparency from the CEO.

“My concern are the efforts that we have to put forward to ensure a leader understands the expectations,” said Marsha Oliver, the board chair.

Grass’s firing comes after Action News Jax’s reporting, which was referenced during the meeting.

“For us to be linked to the failure and increased scrutiny as board members... it is disappointing,” said Oliver.

Action New Jax told you that when Grass did not file the required secondary employment paperwork when she formed a consulting company with her husband, where he provides services. That could pose a conflict of interest for Grass.

But the Jacksonville Ethics Office and General Counsel eventually approved the outside job, with certain restrictions.

“I have not violated any policies,” said Grass.

We also reported that KHA allocated over $12.2 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, raising questions because council president Kevin Carrico is an executive with the non-profit. The $12.2 million is three times more than any other organization KHA supports.

“In my mind, there is nothing to be concerned about,” said Grass.

The city said CAO Kenneth Darity will assume responsibilities in the absence of the CEO. The KHA Board will work with the City’s Employee Services Department on the process to select a permanent successor.

We also received a statement from Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan:

“I respect the independence of the Kids Hope Alliance Board of Directors and today’s decision that they believe was in the best interest of the organization’s mission. I’m truly grateful for Dr. Grass’s many years of service to Jacksonville and her commitment to children and families. Our administration will continue supporting the city’s vital non-profit partners and working with the KHA board to ensure Jacksonville remains a community where our young people and families can thrive.”

