Man fatally shot after arming himself with two knives ahead of deputy confrontation

OAKLEAF PLANTATION, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office had a deputy-involved shooting in the Oakleaf Plantation area on Saturday that ended in a man being fatally shot.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook says CCSO were dispatched at approximately 4 p.m. to a residence off of Pebble Stone Court to assist the Department of Children and Family Services on an investigation.

The nature of that investigation, she says, is still being sorted out.

She says that as deputies were checking the names of the people on scene, it appeared that one of the individuals had an out-of-state warrant.

While deputies confirmed this, Cook says that the subject of the potential warrant armed themselves with two knives and became confrontational.

She says the confrontation ended up in the backyard of the residence, then the subject knocked down a fence into the neighbor’s yard, where the confrontation continued.

Cook says a short time later, a single deputy shot the subject, who was armed at that time, and he was deceased.

She says that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney’s Office have been called in and are conducting their own independent investigation.

Cook says that no deputies were injured in the incident.

She says neighbors have been cooperative.

“I know there’s a large police presence in the neighborhood, and everybody has been very cooperative,” Cook said. “We just appreciate their cooperation in this.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.