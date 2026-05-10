Jacksonville teacher surprised with national teaching award during Teacher Appreciation Week

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville teacher was surprised with a national award this week during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Watch the video HERE.

KIPP Jacksonville Public Schools announced that Lekeshi Wormley, a 10th-grade biology teacher at KIPP Bold City High School, was named a 2026 Harriett Ball Excellence in Teaching Award winner.

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Wormley was one of 10 teachers selected out of more than 8,000 KIPP educators nationwide.

The award recognizes outstanding teaching and includes a $10,000 prize.

School leaders, coworkers, and students surprised Wormley with the honor during a special celebration on campus.

KIPP says Wormley helped set a new academic standard at the school.

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During the 2024-25 school year, 71% of her students passed Florida’s end-of-course biology exam, the highest pass rate for any end-of-course exam in the school’s history.

Beyond the classroom, Wormley also serves as the school’s science department chair and leads the Health Occupations Students of America chapter, helping students prepare for careers in healthcare.

“Ms. Wormley represents the very best of what it means to be an educator,” Zac West, chief operating officer of KIPP Jacksonville Public Schools, said in a statement.

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