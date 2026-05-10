Mother’s Day deals, freebies and things to do in Jacksonville

Still making Mother’s Day plans? Several restaurants and businesses are celebrating moms this weekend with special brunches, freebies and events. Here are some Mother’s Day deals and things to do:

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens: Moms get free admission on Mother’s Day when visiting with family members who purchase tickets.

Prati Italia: Special Mother’s Day brunch and dinner menu on Sunday.

Southbank Hotel Jacksonville Riverwalk: Hosting a Mother’s Day brunch buffet with chef stations and desserts.

Coastal Kitchen: Mother’s Day brunch, bubbles, and bloom bar with live entertainment.

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Chicken Salad Chick: Buy one, get one free large Quick Chick meal during Mother’s Day weekend.

Main Event: Hosting a Mother’s Day Pamper Mom Party with complimentary services for moms with a paid child admission.

JAX Cooking Studio: Hosting a Tour of Tuscany steak dinner class for moms Sunday.

Maple Street Biscuit Company: Moms dining in on Mother’s Day receive $5.10 toward a future visit, with a “Five & Dime” special for $5.10 available.

Denny’s: $10 off $30 orders with a promo code.

Pizza Hut: Heart-shaped pizzas.

Popeyes: Free drink with family meal purchase.

Raising Cane’s: Buy one, get one combo for members.

Krispy Kreme: “Minis for Mom” 16-count box available featuring new strawberry and heart-themed mini doughnuts.

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