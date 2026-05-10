FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some more rain at times for Mother’s Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Sunday morning is muggy with temperatures in the 70s and areas of patchy fog.

Fog will clear by mid-morning as temperatures slowly rise into the lower and middle 80s by afternoon.

Many dry hours are expected on Sunday, but there will be a couple of showers and thunderstorms once again, especially in the afternoon.

Storm hazards on Sunday are heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. An isolated stronger storm is possible.

A cold front approaches Monday and will continue a risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon.

Though the front will have passed by Tuesday, rain showers are still expected at times through Wednesday.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 85

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower/storm. LOW: 69

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer, scattered showers and storms. 69/88

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. 68/78

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, coastal shower. 64/85

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 65/88

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/85

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 63/86

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: May 10, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

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