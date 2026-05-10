FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some more rain at times for Mother’s Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:
- Sunday morning is muggy with temperatures in the 70s and areas of patchy fog.
- Fog will clear by mid-morning as temperatures slowly rise into the lower and middle 80s by afternoon.
- Many dry hours are expected on Sunday, but there will be a couple of showers and thunderstorms once again, especially in the afternoon.
- Storm hazards on Sunday are heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. An isolated stronger storm is possible.
- A cold front approaches Monday and will continue a risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon.
- Though the front will have passed by Tuesday, rain showers are still expected at times through Wednesday.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 85
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower/storm. LOW: 69
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer, scattered showers and storms. 69/88
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. 68/78
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, coastal shower. 64/85
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 65/88
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/85
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 63/86
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