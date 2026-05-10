2 people found dead during welfare check at West Jacksonville home, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers responded around 10 p.m. to the 4100 block of Sherman Hills Parkway West after a neighbor requested a welfare check for the residents.

The neighbor told officers they were concerned because the home’s garage door had been open all day and the lights inside were off.

The neighbor said attempts to knock on the door and contact the residents were unsuccessful.

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JSO says the homeowner’s daughter arrived at the residence and allowed officers inside the home to check on her parents.

During a search of the home, officers found two people unresponsive in the back of the residence.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced both people dead at the scene.

JSO asks for anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500.

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