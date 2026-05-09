Florida residents asked to donate food for Stamp Out Hunger drive Saturday

People across Florida can help families in need on Saturday by taking part in the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

The food drive asks people to leave nonperishable food donations by their mailbox for letter carriers to pick up on May 9.

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Farm Share, the statewide partner for the drive in Florida, said food collected in local communities will help support families, seniors, and children facing food insecurity.

Farm Share says demand for food assistance continues to grow as grocery and other living costs rise.

The organization distributes food across the state at no cost to families.

People can learn more about how to donate or support the effort at the Stamp Out Hunger information page.

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