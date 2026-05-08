Adventure Landing St. Augustine puts items in park up for auction

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Adventure Landing in St. Augustine is auctioning off items from the park which closed it doors for good April 12 after 31 years.

The auction includes park signage, go-karts, simulators, kids’ rides, arcade games, restaurant and kitchen equipment, operational supplies, and memorabilia.

CLICK HERE to view the auction items and make a bid. The auction ends Wednesday

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