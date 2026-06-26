‘Everyone’s still hurting’: Family of man killed at Jacksonville shopping plaza grateful for arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in November outside a Brentwood Avenue shopping plaza.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Shawn Walker, 30, was taken into custody on June 16 and booked into the Duval County Jail. He’s accused of shooting and killing Kenance Bronson II in November.

The victim’s sister and daughter spoke to Action News Jax following the arrest.

Bronson’s sister Kenneshia and his daughter Kaleah expressed gratitude towards JSO for the arrest of Walker.

“At first I was very excited, I started crying, I was just screaming, I was just yelling, it was just happy tears. As a day went by, I got sad again. At the end of the day, everyone’s still hurting,” Kenneshia said.

RELATED: Arrest made in fatal November shooting at Brentwood Avenue shopping plaza

Daughter Kaleah Bronson, 15, still carries her father’s loss.

“[My dad was] definitely overprotective laughing a lot just a great person,” she said.

In 2025, Bronson had just turned 38 years old. Now, he’s on a T-shirt and in the grave. But how did we get here?

RELATED: Surveillance video captures moments before deadly shooting on Brentwood Avenue

On November 1, JSO District 1 Patrol officers responded to a report of a shooting at Brentwood Avenue and Golfair Boulevard, which Kenneshia tells Action News Jax was Bronson’s barbershop.

Officers arrived to find Bronson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

JSO’s Homicide Unit took over the investigation. They identified Walker as a person of interest and after reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses who named him as the suspect.

Walker was arrested on June 16 and faces a murder charge on top of drugs and weapons charges.

“He knew of my brother, he heard about him but he didn’t know my brother personally,” Kenneshia said.

Kenneshia claims the trouble between Bronson and Walker stemmed from a dispute over the nature of relationship Bronson had with an undisclosed woman who Walker knew.

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“My brother and the young lady were friends, but they did have a history in the past, way back in the past. It was like a jealousy thing,” Kenneshia said.

But Walker’s arrest is only the first step in justice. He has to be tried, or plead out.

“I don’t want him to plead ... because he’ll get lesser time. I really wanted to go to trial because of trial, I know for a fact I’ll get my justice ... but justice that I want, I don’t think he’s eligible for it, they might not give it to him, because I want death,” Kenneshia said.

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Overall, Kennisha has a message: Control your reactions.

“I just hope the whole violence thing in Jacksonville stops,” said the sister. “Think about the ones who you’re gonna leave back crying, don’t you think about yourself.”

Walker is being held in the Duval County Jail. His next court date is July 10.

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