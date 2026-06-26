Second suspect arrested in deadly March St. Johns County shooting, deputies say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Another suspect was arrested for the March shooting on Crimson Leaf Drive, says the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 4, deputies responded to the shooting near a construction area near Crimson Leaf Drive and Johns Island Parkway. Three men were identified as victims. One man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Armando Lopez Cobo faces charges including Accessory After the Fact to Second-Degree Murder with a Firearm.

Deputies say the suspect, 20-year-old Yovany Lopez, and Armando, as the passenger, fled and were eventually located driving westbound ON SR206. Yovany was arrested for second-degree murder in reference to two other victims struck by gunfire.

Armando was not charged at the time of the shooting, but detectives established probable cause and charged him with accessory after the fact.

The sheriff’s office says Armando is currently at the St. Johns County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

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