Former Putnam County clerk employee arrested, accused of leaking confidential warrant information

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A former Putnam County employee faces 17 counts of obstructing a criminal investigation after the Sheriff’s Office said she released confidential information to accused drug traffickers.

Putnam County Sheriff “Gator” DeLoach said that 33-year-old Jabaria Cartos’ illegal release of warrant information has affected at least 60 to 80 different cases.

Cartos worked in the Putnam County Clerk of Courts office and the Sheriff’s Office first caught wind of the breach through a Snapchat screenshot.

An under cover detective discovered a screenshot that read, “I get to keep the hood informed,” followed by a laughing emoji.

PCSO said its investigation began June 9, when it carried out an operation involving 20 suspected drug dealers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

DeLoach said several of those suspects were already aware of their imminent arrests.

Shortly after, authorities discovered a Snapchat screenshot that clearly displayed a confidential arrest warrant on a computer screen.

After further investigation, authorities found that Cartos was behind the release of the highly sensitive information.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Now, the former deputy clerk is facing 17 felony charges of obstructing a criminal investigation and DeLoach expects that number to rise.

“When my SWAT team approaches a resident, believing they have the element of surprise, but the suspect already knows that they’re coming, the rules change. Every doorway becomes more dangerous, every traffic stop becomes more unpredictable, and every warrant service carries greater risk,” DeLoach said.

Coming up on Action News Jax at 4, why the Sheriff’s Office thinks this could possibly develop into an organized crime case.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.