Woman accused of stealing from elderly relative to buy drugs arrested, deputies say

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested and faces multiple charges, including theft from a person 65 years of age or older, after allegedly stealing thousands from an elderly family member to buy illegal drugs.

According to Nassau County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), the investigation began on March 11 after detectives received a report from Adult Protective Services regarding suspected exploitation of an elderly adult. The investigation determined that 23-year-old Dakota Cheyenne McDonald made 74 unauthorized financial transactions from her relative’s account for more than $2,000.

During the investigation, McDonald was arrested on March 27 in an unrelated case for allegedly stealing credit cards from elderly victims while serving as their designated caretaker. She was terminated from the caretaker position in December.

NCSO says detectives executed a search warrant for McDonald’s cell phone. Evidence indicated that unauthorized transactions were made from McDonald’s family members’ accounts to facilitate drug purchases.

McDonald’s was charged with the following:

Conspiracy to Sell, Manufacture, or Deliver a Controlled Substance

Theft from a Person 65 Years of Age or Older (over $300)

Exploitation of an Elderly Adult (less than $10,000)

Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Device

Child Neglect

She was booked into Nassau County Jail and Detention Center on June 16 on a bond of over $55,000.

Sheriff Bill Leeper shared some words regarding McDonald’s arrest. “This case is especially disturbing because it involves the exploitation of a family member who should have been able to trust the suspect,” Sheriff Bill Leeper stated. “Our elderly residents are among the most vulnerable members of our community, and we will continue to investigate anyone who takes advantage of them for personal gain.”

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