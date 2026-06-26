Inmate attacks two officers with ‘improvised weapon’ at Florida State Prison, FDC says

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — An inmate attacked two officers with an improvised contraband weapon at the Florida State Prison in Raiford on Friday, says the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC).

According to FDC officials, they are unable to provide any additional information because it is an open and active investigation by the Office of the Inspector General.

FDC provided the following statement regarding the incident:

“The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) prioritizes the safe and secure operation of correctional institutions. Inmates who cause harm to others are held accountable for their actions. This includes administrative sanctions, placement in restrictive housing, and, if applicable, criminal charges to ensure the safety of staff and other inmates.”

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