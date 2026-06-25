LIST: Collection centers in Jacksonville for aid to Venezuela

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The support network for families affected by the earthquakes in Venezuela continues to expand across Northeast Florida.

New businesses and community leaders have joined as official collection points, making it easier to gather priority supplies such as non-perishable food, medications, personal hygiene products, clothing in good condition, and baby food.

Below are the updated official collection locations and contact information available to coordinate donations:

In Jacksonville:

JAXVIPCLUB (Entrepreneurs Club): 103 Century 21 Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32216. Contact: Kenny García at (904) 514-9533.

103 Century 21 Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32216. Contact: Kenny García at (904) 514-9533. La Vinotinto Expres: 3813 University Blvd W, Jacksonville, FL. Contact: Yohara (available all day).

3813 University Blvd W, Jacksonville, FL. Contact: Yohara (available all day). Shawarma Xpress: 8380 Baymeadows Rd #4, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Contact: Jamin (available all day).

8380 Baymeadows Rd #4, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Contact: Jamin (available all day). Los Chamos Supermarket: Open to receive food supplies, clothing, and essential items.

Open to receive food supplies, clothing, and essential items. El Chamo Criollo Food Truck: Mobile collection point available to receive basic supplies directly at the truck.

Mobile collection point available to receive basic supplies directly at the truck. El Chinchorro: 11041 Beach Blvd, Suite RS2, Jacksonville, FL 32246.

In Orange Park:

Gochas Latin Food: 930-D Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL. Contact available all day.

In Neighboring Areas (St. Augustine and St. Johns):

St. Augustine: 21 Park Terrace Dr. Contact: Luis Alejandro at (904) 896-2420.

21 Park Terrace Dr. Contact: Luis Alejandro at (904) 896-2420. St. Johns: 212 Northbridge Ct. Contact: Carolina Zambrano at (321) 375-6842 (collection point established specifically for residents of the St. Johns area).

The Estrellita de Belén Foundation is also collecting donations; to contribute, click here.

Detailed Donation Guide: Most Needed Medications and Supplies

1. General Medications (Adults)

Pain relievers and anti-inflammatory medications: Acetaminophen, Ibuprofen, Naproxen.

Stomach protectors and anti-diarrheal medications: Omeprazole, Loperamide.

Antihistamines: Loratadine, Cetirizine.

Nasal decongestants.

Internal and external antiparasitic medications: Albendazole.

Blood pressure medications (antihypertensives).

Adult vitamins.

2. Pediatric Medications

Children’s Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen.

Pediatric Loratadine and Cetirizine.

Pediatric antibiotics.

3. Wound Care and First Aid

Creams for wounds, antifungal treatments, insect bites, and bruises.

Sterile gauze.

Saline solution (0.9%).

Disposable gloves (all sizes).

Syringes (10 cc and 20 cc).

4. Medical Equipment, Water, and Emergency Supplies

Blood pressure monitors.

Glucometers.

Water purification tablets (Aquatabs).

Every contribution is essential to this humanitarian relief effort.

Donors are kindly asked to ensure that medications have not expired and that all donated clothing is clean and in excellent condition.

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