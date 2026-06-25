Application opens soon for archery hunt of hogs, deer on Cumberland Island

CUMBERLAND ISLAND, Ga. — The Cumberland Island National Seashore is preparing for hunting season.

Online registration will open Wednesday for the archery hunt.

Registration will close on September 17.

People will be able to hunt hog and deer from September 22-24.

Applicants are asked to go to pay.gov and then search for “Cumberland Island National Seashore Managed Hunts.”

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Take note:

Capacity: Registration is open for all hunts until the quota is reached.

Registration is open for all hunts until the quota is reached. Payment: Payment is required at the time of registration. Registration is $35 per hunter except for the adult/child hunt, which is $35 per adult/child pair. The fee is non-refundable and non-transferable.

Payment is required at the time of registration. Registration is $35 per hunter except for the adult/child hunt, which is $35 per adult/child pair. The fee is non-refundable and non-transferable. Preparation: All hunters must check in and attend orientation with park staff prior to engaging in any active hunting activities for each hunt.

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