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First Alert Weather: Scattered storms and hot, of course

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • Scattered showers and storms will build into Jacksonville/Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia through early this evening with gusty winds and brief heavy rain.
  • A few strong storms will develop before fading by 8-9 pm.
  • Friday will be hot with a few afternoon/early evening showers and storms, but not before temperatures top out in the mid 90s.
  • The weekend will be hot with only isolated to widely scattered afternoon storms Saturday-Sunday with highs in the mid 90s.
  • Rain and storms will increase for Monday.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Scattered storms early… partly cloudy Low: 74

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered afternoon t’storms. High: 95

FRIDAY NIGHT: Widely scattered storms early… partly cloudy. Low: 74

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High: 94

SUNDAY: Hot… partly sunny with isolated afternoon storm. 76/96

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with midday and afternoon showers and storms. 77/95

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers, t’storm. 74/89

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers/storms. 73/89

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 72/90

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

TROPICS

  • Nothin’ cookin’. “Bertha” is the next name on the Atlantic list.

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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

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