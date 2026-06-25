First Alert Weather: Scattered storms and hot, of course

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

Scattered showers and storms will build into Jacksonville/Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia through early this evening with gusty winds and brief heavy rain.

A few strong storms will develop before fading by 8-9 pm.

Friday will be hot with a few afternoon/early evening showers and storms, but not before temperatures top out in the mid 90s.

The weekend will be hot with only isolated to widely scattered afternoon storms Saturday-Sunday with highs in the mid 90s.

Rain and storms will increase for Monday.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Scattered storms early… partly cloudy Low: 74

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered afternoon t’storms. High: 95

FRIDAY NIGHT: Widely scattered storms early… partly cloudy. Low: 74

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High: 94

SUNDAY: Hot… partly sunny with isolated afternoon storm. 76/96

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with midday and afternoon showers and storms. 77/95

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers, t’storm. 74/89

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers/storms. 73/89

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 72/90

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

TROPICS

Nothin’ cookin’. “Bertha” is the next name on the Atlantic list.

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️