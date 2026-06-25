First Alert Weather: Scattered storms and hot, of course

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- Scattered showers and storms will build into Jacksonville/Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia through early this evening with gusty winds and brief heavy rain.
- A few strong storms will develop before fading by 8-9 pm.
- Friday will be hot with a few afternoon/early evening showers and storms, but not before temperatures top out in the mid 90s.
- The weekend will be hot with only isolated to widely scattered afternoon storms Saturday-Sunday with highs in the mid 90s.
- Rain and storms will increase for Monday.
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TONIGHT: Scattered storms early… partly cloudy Low: 74
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered afternoon t’storms. High: 95
FRIDAY NIGHT: Widely scattered storms early… partly cloudy. Low: 74
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High: 94
SUNDAY: Hot… partly sunny with isolated afternoon storm. 76/96
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with midday and afternoon showers and storms. 77/95
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers, t’storm. 74/89
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers/storms. 73/89
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 72/90
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TROPICS
- Nothin’ cookin’. “Bertha” is the next name on the Atlantic list.
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