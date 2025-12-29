Surveillance video captures moments before deadly shooting on Brentwood Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Newly obtained surveillance video exclusively obtained by Action News Jax shows the tense moments leading up to a deadly shooting outside a shopping plaza on Brentwood Avenue that left a 38-year-old man dead.

The shooting happened on Saturday, November 2. The video shows a sudden and violent encounter that unfolds in a matter of seconds.

Footage shows a black SUV pulling up in front of the plaza. A man wearing dark clothing quickly jumps out of the vehicle. According to the video timeline and family members, the man points a gun toward 38-year-old Kenance Bronson. The video cuts off moments before shots are fired.

About ten seconds later, another clip shows Bronson limping into a nearby business, visibly injured after being shot.

Bronson’s sister, Kenneshia Bronson, said seeing the video has been devastating for her and her family. She said, “It was hard for me to see it at first. But when I seen it when everyone else on Facebook did, it was like a punch in the stomach.”

She said the footage highlights how quickly the situation escalated and has intensified the family’s grief.

“I just want people to put themselves in my shoes. I lost my brother. My mama had two kids, now she only has one,” said Kenneshia.

Weeks after the shooting, the family said they are still waiting for answers. Kenneshia Bronson is urging the person who was with her brother at the time of the shooting to come forward and help investigators identify the suspect.

“To the person who was there with my brother, I really hope you can come forward and be a man and just tell me what happened,” said Kenneshia.

She says the lack of arrests has made the loss even harder as the new year approaches.

“I don’t want to go into the New Year knowing that this boy is still walking around and my brother is not,” said Kenneshia.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the investigation remains active. Detectives are working to identify the suspect and the black SUV seen in the video. Anyone with information is urged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

