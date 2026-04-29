BREAKING NEWS: Jacksonville police on scene of incident at Southside apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 6:10 AM: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of what appears to be an investigation at a Southside apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Action News Jax is there at Riverview Apartments in the 300 block of Caravan Circle observing police in the area who have cordoned off the complex with police tape. Multiple evidence markers have been placed around the parking lot.

Action News Jax is working to learn more and will share details when available.

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