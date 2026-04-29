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BREAKING NEWS: Jacksonville police on scene of incident at Southside apartment complex

By Harold Goodridge, Action News Jax
Southside crime scene Evidence markers on the ground as Jacksonville police investigate at a Southside apartment complex Wednesday, April 29, 2026.
By Harold Goodridge, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 6:10 AM: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of what appears to be an investigation at a Southside apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Action News Jax is there at Riverview Apartments in the 300 block of Caravan Circle observing police in the area who have cordoned off the complex with police tape. Multiple evidence markers have been placed around the parking lot.

Action News Jax is working to learn more and will share details when available.

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Harold Goodridge

Harold Goodridge, Action News Jax

Harold Goodridge is a Content Creator/Coordinator for Action News Jax.

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