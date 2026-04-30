Body of missing truck driver found in Glynn County; FBI investigating

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The body of missing truck driver Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez was found in Glynn County, Georgia, following his disappearance after picking up a shipment of cars for delivery to Miami. Gonzalez was last seen on April 17 at the I-95 South Brevard County Rest Area in Grant-Valkaria, Fla.

Gonzalez had picked up a shipment of cars on April 16 at the Port of Brunswick in Georgia. His truck was later located in Port Wentworth, Ga., on April 17, with several cars missing from the hauler.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Tampa and Atlanta divisions are leading the investigation into Gonzalez’s death.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line at one-800-CALL FBI (225-5324) or submit a tip online.

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