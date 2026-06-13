PCL Construction completes One Tower Court in downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — PCL Construction Services, Inc. has completed One Tower Court, a six-story, Class A office tower located in downtown Jacksonville. This project marks a major construction milestone within the city’s expanding riverfront and Shipyards district.

One Tower Court encompasses more than 140,000 square feet of prime riverfront space. The building is designed to support long-term commercial tenancy while contributing to the continued revitalization of Jacksonville’s downtown core.

The structure is positioned across from EverBank Stadium and adjacent to the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences. The building includes six floors of Class A office space, totaling 132,493 square feet, alongside 10,185 square feet of unenclosed riverfront and outdoor space. It also features on-site amenities, including a fitness center and restaurant space.

Rick Goldman, regional vice president of PCL’s Florida Buildings Group, spoke about the project. “One Tower Court reflects PCL’s ability to deliver complex commercial projects in active urban environments,” Goldman said. “Our teams worked collaboratively to bring this building from construction through completion while supporting Jacksonville’s broader vision for downtown investment and growth.”

Construction of the project required close coordination across trade contractors and project partners.

The completed structure features efficient floor plates, riverfront-oriented spaces and integrated amenities that support tenant flexibility and future growth.

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