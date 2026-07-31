Former Atlantic Beach Athletic Association treasurer accused of stealing $60K from organization

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The former treasurer of the Atlantic Beach Athletic Association (ABAA) was arrested for Grand theft on Thursday, says the Atlantic Beach Police Department.

According to police, Daniel Crews was the association’s treasurer between 2023 and 2025. When the next treasurer took over, $60,000 was discovered to have been embezzled. Most of the money was deposited into Crews’ personal bank account.

Police say there were more than 120 checks written to himself from the association account, signed by him when he was treasurer.

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