Glynn police investigating death at St. Simons Marina

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is investigating an unexplained death.

It happened Thursday at the St. Simons Marina.

Police said they have collected evidence and conducted interviews.

GCPD said there is no sign of an ongoing threat to the public.

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“The circumstances currently suggest this is an isolated event, and there is no information to indicate cause for concern among the community,” GCPD said in a social media post.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Clark at (912) 946-2566 or the GCPD Non-Emergency at (912) 554-3645. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

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