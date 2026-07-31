Outcome of court case could have big impacts on property tax amendment’s chances at ballot box

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The outcome of a court challenge could be the difference-maker in the fight over phasing out municipal property taxes in Florida.

The case centers around the language voters will see on their ballot describing Amendment 3.

The summary claims Amendment 3 would benefit Florida taxpayers, protect small businesses and ensure funding for core services like public safety.

They’re claims opposition groups like Save Our Services argue are, at the very least, misleading.

“If this thing really did protect public safety and the money for public safety, both the police and firefighter unions would not have come out against it, saying it’s a risk to public safety,” said Save Our Services Communications Director Jackson Peel.

Peel argued the current ballot summary fails to inform voters of the amendment’s massive repercussions on local services.

“It’s deceptive to not mention that side of it. It’s deceptive to not let them know what’s really at stake,” said Peel.

Now a state judge will soon decide whether the ballot summary must be rewritten, and the ruling could have big ramifications on the outcome in November.

UNF Political Science Professor Sean Freeder explained a recent poll he conducted showed voter support for phasing out property taxes dropped significantly after being told it could cost local governments almost $12 billion statewide.

“That changes things dramatically. Support goes from 61 percent to 45 percent,” said Freeder.

And Peel argued those results highlight the stakes of the ongoing court challenge over Amendment 3’s ballot language.

“Education equals opposition when it comes to Amendment 3. The more Floridians learn about it, and what it will do, the less they like it,” said Peel. ”So, it’s really critical that the ballot language is accurate and honest.”

The state and groups suing over Amendment 3’s ballot language were given until Monday to file proposed rulings.

The judge is expected to make his decision soon after.

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