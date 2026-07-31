Woman accused of killing man with hammer and leaving note on his chest to be sentenced in August

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The woman accused of killing a man with a hammer and leaving a note on his chest is scheduled to be sentenced in August.

Journee McGrew appeared in court on Friday as that decision was made. She pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and tampering with evidence in December.

She initially pleaded not guilty to all charges in Duval County court last August, one month after being arrested for a man’s murder on the Westside.

McGrew, now 22, is accused of killing 41-year-old Waduta Woodley with a hammer at the Cross Creek Apartments in the early morning hours of July 2, 2025.

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A police report revealed that Woodley was discovered in front of the apartment with a note on his chest written with a green highlighter: “PEDO Touches Children.”

McGrew allegedly claimed to police that Woodley had been sexually grooming her since she was as young as eight years old and had molested her multiple times. Action News Jax could not find any official record of similar cases against Woodley.

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