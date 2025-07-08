Report: Man beaten to death on the Westside left with handwritten note on his chest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A report reveals that a man the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says was beaten to death on the Westside last week was discovered with a note on his chest: “PEDO Touches Children.”

Later that day, 21-year-old Journee McGrew was arrested for 2nd-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Journee McGrew, 21 Journee McGrew, 21, was booked into Duval County jail Wednesday, July 2, 2025. She's accused of beating a man to death. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

The victim, 41-year-old Waduta Woodley, was discovered at the Cross Creek Apartment complex off of Manatok Avenue on July 2.

McGrew’s arrest report, which was made public on Monday, states that when officers arrived at 3:48 in the morning, they found Woodley lying in a large pool of blood in front of an apartment, suffering from blunt force trauma to the head and face.

The report says a metal hammer was collected from the bathroom sink.

The message was reportedly written on a piece of paper in green highlighter and left on his chest.

Action News Jax looked into Woodley’s criminal history and found he’s never faced any charges related to child sex crimes.

“At this point, given what that is, it’s kind of a cryptic message,” said Defense Attorney Chris Carson. “I mean its hard to kind of know what the context for the message is. So that’s something that probably will be developed as there is an investigation.”

We asked Carson what the handwritten note might do for the victims’ defense.

“Well, it certainly may not help in the sense that if they can tie that writing back to a specific individual, it would probably tend to suggest a motive,” said Carson.

McGrew is scheduled to be arraigned on July 24th at the Duval County Courthouse.

