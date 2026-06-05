First Alert Weather: Pleasant mornings and warm afternoons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is cool inland with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. The beaches will remain in the 70s.

Record low for Jacksonville: 59 (1972)

Onshore winds out of the east at 10-15 mph.

Unseasonably dry air will continue through the day and into the afternoon.

Comfortable humidity will last for at least the first half of the weekend.

We will be mainly dry now through Tuesday.

The weekend looks great, weather wise.

Highs will be in the 80s this weekend with at least some noticeable humidity in the afternoon on Sunday.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Low humidity. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 63/88

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot with more humidity. 67/89

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 71/90

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 73/88

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 70/88

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower/storm. 71/89

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