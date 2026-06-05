First Alert Weather: Pleasant mornings and warm afternoons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is cool inland with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. The beaches will remain in the 70s.
- Record low for Jacksonville: 59 (1972)
- Onshore winds out of the east at 10-15 mph.
- Unseasonably dry air will continue through the day and into the afternoon.
- Comfortable humidity will last for at least the first half of the weekend.
- We will be mainly dry now through Tuesday.
- The weekend looks great, weather wise.
- Highs will be in the 80s this weekend with at least some noticeable humidity in the afternoon on Sunday.
TROPICS:
- No areas of concern.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Low humidity. HIGH: 85
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 63
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 63/88
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot with more humidity. 67/89
MONDAY: Partly sunny. 71/90
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 73/88
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 70/88
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower/storm. 71/89
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