Woman accused of beating man to death at Westside Jacksonville apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 21-year-old woman remained in Duval County jail Thursday on no bond after a man was beaten to death Wednesday on Jacksonville’s Westside.

Journee McGrew is facing charges of murder, and concealing/altering/destroying evidence in the death of 41-year-old Waduta Woodley at Cross Creek Apartments, 1441 Manotak Ave.

Jacksonville police responded to the apartment complex after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding a dispute at about 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived they found Woodley suffering from multiple blunt force injuries, police said. Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department were called and he was pronounced dead.

Police described the call as a “violent domestic incident” Wednesday, but did not say how the victim and suspect knew each other. Police said they interviewed multiple witnesses who were at the scene.

Journee McGrew, 21 Journee McGrew, 21, was booked into Duval County jail Wednesday, July 2, 2025. She's accused of beating a man to death. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.