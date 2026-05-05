Lake City daycare worker arrested for child abuse, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A daycare worker in Lake City was arrested after police said a child was found unresponsive at a local childcare center.

Officers from the Lake City Police Department responded to Wee Care Too on Northwest Gwen Lake Avenue on April 20 after getting a call about an unresponsive baby.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Emergency crews rushed the child to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives say their investigation, including interviews and a review of security video, showed that Alyssa Thompson, 30, an employee at Wee Care Too, abused the child, causing severe injuries.

Thompson was arrested and faces a charge of aggravated child abuse.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The daycare has fired her and is working with investigators, police said.

The Lake City police said the case is still under investigation.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.