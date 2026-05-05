Jacksonville police investigate traffic fatality in Lincoln Villas neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 4:43 AM: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they’re investigating a traffic fatality Tuesday morning in Jacksonville’s Lincoln Villas neighborhood. The incident occurred at Flicker Avenue and Ernwill Street, police said.

*This story is developing. More details will be added when available.

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