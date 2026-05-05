First Alert Weather: Warmer afternoon before record highs this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking temperatures in the 50s in most neighborhoods away from the coast and 60s at the beaches.
- Temperatures will rise into the lower to mid 80s well inland and near 80 degrees along the coast.
- This week will turn hot with highs at 90+ by Wednesday and especially Thursday.
- Wednesday: 93 (Record: 96 - 2012)
- Thursday: 95 (Record: 94 - 1977)
- Another front approaches late Thursday with some showers in the late afternoon/evening for SE Georgia.
- Showers and a few storms linger into Friday and the weekend.
TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny and warm HIGH: 86
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 64
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. 64/93 (Record: 96 - 2012)
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Hot and humid with a few showers in SE Georgia late. 67/95 (Record: 94 - 1977)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 68/83
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with a few showers. 65/83
MOTHER’S DAY: Partly sunny with a few showers. 65/85
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 66/88
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