First Alert Weather: Warmer afternoon before record highs this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking temperatures in the 50s in most neighborhoods away from the coast and 60s at the beaches.

Temperatures will rise into the lower to mid 80s well inland and near 80 degrees along the coast.

This week will turn hot with highs at 90+ by Wednesday and especially Thursday.

Wednesday: 93 (Record: 96 - 2012)



Thursday: 95 (Record: 94 - 1977)

Another front approaches late Thursday with some showers in the late afternoon/evening for SE Georgia.

Showers and a few storms linger into Friday and the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny and warm HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. 64/93 (Record: 96 - 2012)

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Hot and humid with a few showers in SE Georgia late. 67/95 (Record: 94 - 1977)

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 68/83

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with a few showers. 65/83

MOTHER’S DAY: Partly sunny with a few showers. 65/85

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 66/88

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