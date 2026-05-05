Man shot in Ribault neighborhood after confrontation, Jacksonville police said

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg Monday night. The incident occurred at about 10:20 p.m. in the 7100 block of Ken Knight Drive E., Jackonville police said.

The victim was walking down the street when he made contact with someone he knew, police said. “The two exchanged words then the suspect fired a single shot in the direction of the victim, striking him once in the leg,” a police news release states.

No arrests were announced.

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