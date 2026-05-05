Jacksonville police shoot, kill man accused of kicking in doors at Southside homes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot to death Monday night by Jacksonville police on the Southside. Police said the man was armed with a handgun when he kicked in the doors at four homes in the 8200 block of Rigel Road in Jacksonville’s Holiday Hill neighborhood.

Occupants of those homes called police at about 11:30 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene and was speaking with the victims when the man, still armed with a handgun, approached officers.

“He actually pointed the handgun at the officers,” JSO Undersheriff Shawn Coarsey said during a news conference Tuesday morning. “They [officers] fired shots killing that suspect.”

Police did not release the name of the gunman, but said he’s a male in his 30s. Police said after he kicked in the doors of the homes, he made threats to the occupants and said to one of them, “This is it. This is my last day,” Coarsey said.

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