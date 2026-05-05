Brantley County church still serving families and first responders two weeks after fire

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — While all evacuation orders have been lifted in Brantley County, one local church is still doing everything it can to help the community.

Little Memorial Baptist church says anyone without a place to go can still come if they need to. They’ve also fed more than a hundred first responders daily for the past week.

Keith Brown, the pastor, says they won’t leave needs unmet in Brantley County.

“Anybody. Our hearts go out to everybody, and we’re willing to do whatever we can for them,” Brown said.

Volunteers prepare and cook food throughout the day and start to serve at 6 p.m. sharp.

“They’re so grateful. Some of them even tried to pay us, and I said no, we’re honored to serve you,” Brown said.

They welcome around 150 people daily. As evacuations have been lifted, he says he hasn’t seen as many families in need of shelter. But in the case that they do, they still serve as a shelter.

“We’re also set up to meet anybody’s needs that is truly in need, that’s lost everything,” Brown said.

He says on Thursday, they will distribute donations to anyone in the community who needs them. It will include hygiene items, non-perishable food items, and things they’ve received as donations over the past few weeks.

Volunteers will spend Tuesday organizing those donations.

Tuesday will also be the last day they’ll serve responders in this way, as many of them will leave Brantley County on Thursday.

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