Motorcyclist dies after colliding with semi in Fruit Cove

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old man is dead after crashing the motorcycle he was riding into a tractor trailer Wednesday night in Fruit Cove. The accident happened at about 10:09 p.m. at State Road 13 and Otoes Place.

The man and the semi were both traveling northbound on SR 13; the motorcycle in the right lane, the truck in the left lane, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The truck made a right turn into a shopping plaza and the front of the motorcycle collided into its right side, the news release states.

The motorcyclist fell into the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

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