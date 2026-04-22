First Alert Weather: Very high wildfire danger continues with slowly warming temps.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

A very high wildfire risk continues & will be the primary weather story into the weekend. High temps. will gradually warm from the low 80s Thursday to the upper 80s over the weekend. There will be areas of smoke at night as winds become calm, then winds will blow from the south each morning… shifting to out of the SE in the afternoon.

There will be a few isolated showers over the weekend, but many areas will miss out on any rain. Most of next week looks mainly dry as well, with a continued wildfire risk.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, areas of smoke. Low: 55

Partly cloudy, areas of smoke. Low: 55 THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 82

Partly sunny. High: 82 THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 56

Partly cloudy. Low: 56 FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 84

Partly sunny. High: 84 SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 59/88

Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 59/88 SUNDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 61/88

Partly sunny, isolated shower. 61/88 MONDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 63/87

Partly sunny, isolated shower. 63/87 TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 64/88

Partly sunny. 64/88 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 65/89

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