JSO: Man shot on Westmont Street in San Marco area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot in the chest Saturday afternoon on Westmont Street in San Marco, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Westmont Street at around 4:40 p.m., where they located the victim, a man in his 40s, suffering from a gunshot wound.

JSO said he was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

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Investigators said the “suspect and victim are known to one another,” and the victim is cooperating with the investigation.

According to investigators, the suspect pulled a gun on the victim, which escalated into a physical fight, during which the victim was shot.

JSO said the suspect fled the area following the shooting.

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Investigators believe the incident was isolated and that there is no ongoing danger to the community.

Detectives are processing the scene for evidence, interviewing witnesses and canvassing for surveillance footage

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

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