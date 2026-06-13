First Alert Weather: Very hot and stormy this weekend

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

Saturday is the hottest day of the year (so far) with JIA reaching 98 degrees this afternoon

Everyone’s gotten the heat, but it’s been a stormy day for some neighborhoods

1-2″ of rain has fallen in spots east of I-95 out to the beaches

Strong storms press inland early this evening

Most, if not all, of the rain will fade away after sunset

Sunday brings nearly unbearable humidity and the next shot at rain

Storms will generally track west to east during the day

The beaches will be included in rain and storms tomorrow

Monday through Wednesday of next week appear fairly wet and stormy

Don’t put the umbrellas away

Temperatures remain near and mostly above 90 each afternoon next week

Feels like temperatures will soar to 100-105,

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Rain ending inland, Partly Cloudy. Low: 73

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny & Very Hot, A Few PM Storms. High: 98

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 73/93

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 74/92

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 73/88

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/93

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/94

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/93

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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