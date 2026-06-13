First Alert Weather: Very hot and stormy this weekend

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- Saturday is the hottest day of the year (so far) with JIA reaching 98 degrees this afternoon
- Everyone’s gotten the heat, but it’s been a stormy day for some neighborhoods
- 1-2″ of rain has fallen in spots east of I-95 out to the beaches
- Strong storms press inland early this evening
- Most, if not all, of the rain will fade away after sunset
- Sunday brings nearly unbearable humidity and the next shot at rain
- Storms will generally track west to east during the day
- The beaches will be included in rain and storms tomorrow
- Monday through Wednesday of next week appear fairly wet and stormy
- Don’t put the umbrellas away
- Temperatures remain near and mostly above 90 each afternoon next week
- Feels like temperatures will soar to 100-105,
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Rain ending inland, Partly Cloudy. Low: 73
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny & Very Hot, A Few PM Storms. High: 98
MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 73/93
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 74/92
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 73/88
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/93
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/94
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/93
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️