St. Johns County Fire Rescue swiftly contains lightning-ignited brush fires

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue crews responded to multiple brush fires Saturday, many of which they believed were ignited by lightning strikes, officials said.

Two fires on the Florida Forest Service Wildfire Map each reached 0.25 acres before being fully contained. A fire on Katnack Road was 100% contained by 7:18 p.m., while a fire on Carter Road was contained earlier in the day at 4:50 p.m.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue said all fires remained relatively small and were quickly controlled by responding crews.

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Despite recent rainfall, dry conditions persist in wooded and grassy areas throughout the county, making vegetation susceptible to ignition from lightning strikes. Officials said vegetation can smolder for hours before flames become visible.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue urged residents to call 911 immediately upon spotting smoke, noting that early notice allows firefighters to respond before a small fire can grow.

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