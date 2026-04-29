TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of I-95 north of SR 16 shut down due to standoff with suspect

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it is on scene of an active investigation on Interstate 95 at mile marker 321.

Authorities say north and southbound lanes of I-95 are shut down at this time. This is just north of the State Road 16 exit.

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The Florida Highway Patrol said they are involved in a standoff with a suspect on the shoulder.

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