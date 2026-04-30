Firefighter speaks about the front lines of Brantley County fire

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Many crews from other parts of Georgia have stepped in to help to battle the massive Highway 82 fire that continues to burn.

Action News Jax spoke to one firefighter who came with a crew of four from Albany, Georgia.

“I got home from shift at 8 oclock in the morning, and they called at 8:45 and said could y’all be ready at lunch?” Captain Camden Woodlief said.

He says he’s currently working 12-hour shifts. While he typically works on structure fires, he says they’ve been able to adjust to the needs of this fire.

“For a guy on a firetruck that usually goes in houses, this is completely different, but we’ve been able to accommodate,’ Woodlief said.

Woodlief, like many other first responders, traveled hours from home.

“There’s a bunch of men and women that left their lives at home to come help,” Woodlief said.

Once his 12-hour shift is done, he returns to Lulaton Baptist church. On the campus are trailers with showers, beds, and laundry units. Part of the church building has also been transformed into rooms for first responders to sleep. The pastor, Steve Beal, says that with the help of the Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief team, which they called in on Tuesday, they’ve been able to provide housing and necessities.

“Jesus talked about loving your neighbor, and this is an opportunity for us to put it into action,” Beal said.

Woodlief says he’s grateful for the accommodations and overwhelming support from the community.

“Hot showers at the end of the day it makes you human again,” Woodlief said.

His hope, like many others across the county, is rain.

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