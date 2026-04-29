Florida and Georgia wildfires: Push for federal help

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Frustration is growing in parts of Georgia and Northeast Florida as wildfire victims ask: Where is FEMA? Many expected federal help by now, but the reality is more complicated. Action News Jax got answers from the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

As the smoke clears, the answer comes down to dollars — and a system that can be confusing to follow.

Families picking through ash and debris are asking the same question: why hasn’t federal help arrived? “These are the only clothes I have because I couldn’t go back to my house,” said fire victim Brianna Elliott. She told us last week she has already reached her breaking point. “That house had all our memories — my clothes, my fiancé’s clothes, his mom and dad’s things,” Elliott said. “They passed away when he was little.”

But before FEMA can step in, states have to hit a financial breaking point.

Kevin Guthrie is the executive director at the Florida Division of Emergency Management. He has many years of experience handling natural disasters and navigating the federal bureaucracy.

He says Florida must reach $41 million in damage and uninsured losses before it can even request federal assistance — a total that includes homeowners, local governments, and the state. Right now, officials say these fires — despite destroying homes and burning thousands of acres — have not crossed that threshold.

And even when FEMA is activated, it does not work the way many people expect. Guthrie says the federal government does not simply step in and hand out money, and even when assistance is approved, payouts are limited — sometimes as low as $750, with a maximum around $86,000. He stresses FEMA is not an insurance policy and is not designed to make people whole.

That is why preparation before disaster strikes is critical. Guthrie urges residents to stay in contact with local emergency managers and understand what resources are actually available.

Officials say until that damage threshold is met, recovery remains in the hands of state and local crews — and the people impacted.

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