St. Augustine Police Department arrests suspect in Capybara Cafe burglary

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A homeless man is charged with breaking into the Capybara Cafe in St. Augustine.

James Alton Waters, 33, was arrested not long after the break-in on April 22.

According to the St. Augustine Police Department, Waters broke into the cafe and sprayed a fire extinguisher, endangering 13 live animals that were inside.

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The Capybara Cafe posted on Facebook that none of the animals were hurt, but the suspect caused enough damage to make them reschedule some visits.

Waters now faces 19 criminal charges, including burglary and animal cruelty.

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