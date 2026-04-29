Brantley County residents unsure how they will recover from fire

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — For many residents of Brantley County, the landscape of their lives has been changed. What were once family homes and cherished memories have been reduced to ash by a relentless wildfire, leaving a trail of destruction that officials are calling one of the most significant in the state’s history.

According to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA), the scale of the disaster has taken more than 100 homes, and four local businesses have been destroyed as of Wednesday.

“This is Georgia’s largest fire losses that we’ve received,” said John King, Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner.

For those evacuated, the wait for news is agonizing. Josh Dyer, who is currently staying at a Red Cross shelter in Brunswick, exemplifies the heartbreak felt by many. Dyer was evacuated along with his wheelchair-bound mother and is currently facing the terrifying possibility that they have lost everything.

“We invest our souls, our hearts, our time, our money into our homes,” Dyer said. Because he does not have homeowners’ insurance, the road to recovery is even more precarious. “You expect the worst, because then, you know, you’re never disappointed. Naturally, no one wants to lose anything.”

Commissioner King’s office has already begun taking proactive steps to protect those in the fire’s path. One of the primary directives issued was to insurance companies servicing the area: do not cancel policies for non-payment during this crisis.

“We already identified insurance companies who service this area and alerted them,because might be in the affected area and they might’ve lost everything,” King explained.

His office is currently working to ensure that claims are filed and that insurance providers fulfill their contractual obligations to policyholders. While every policy varies, King noted that wildfire damage is typically a covered event under standard homeowners’ agreements.

For residents like Dyer who lack traditional homeowners’ insurance, the options are more limited but not nonexistent. King and emergency management officials are urging property owners to contact major nonprofits, including the Red Cross and the Salvation Army, for immediate relief and long-term aid coordination.

Additionally, King pointed out an often-overlooked avenue for assistance: auto insurance. If a resident’s vehicle was damaged or destroyed in the blaze, their automobile coverage might provide a critical financial injection to help them get back on their feet.

As firefighters continue to battle the blaze. Commissioner King stated that once the fire is more contained, his office will deploy a specialized team to the county to provide on-the-ground assistance with claims and recovery resources.

In the meantime, residents with questions regarding their insurance rights or how to proceed with a claim are encouraged to contact the Georgia Office of Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner via phone or email. King suggests homeowners not to sign documents from people who they don’t know or people looking to buy property.

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