Adventure Landing closes last Florida location

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Adventure Landing’s St. Augustine location will be closing its doors after 31 years.

Its Facebook post announcing its closing reads:

It’s with heavy hearts that we share that Adventure Landing St. Augustine will be permanently closing on Sunday, April 12th.

We’ve loved being part of this community - celebrating birthdays, family nights, first dates, and countless memories with all of you. While we’re sad to see this chapter come to an end, we are incredibly grateful for the years of fun and support you’ve given us.

Our lease is not being renewed, and as we prepare to close, we encourage all guests to redeem any tickets, vouchers, tokens, or gift certificates before April 12th.

Come see us one more time, make a few more memories, and help us celebrate the good times we’ve shared.

Thank you, St. Augustine - it’s been an amazing ride!

Its closure comes just six months after Florida’s other Adventure Landing location in Jacksonville Beach closed.

The property was sold in March for $3.6 million to three LLC’s: M&D Property LLC and IE Property Group LLC and Jones Properties SA LLC. M&D Property and IE Property Group are based in Georgia, and Jones Properties is in Alabama.

St. Johns County Commissioner Clay Murphy says he does not know what the new property owners plan on doing with the space, but they have not applied for anything with the county’s growth department yet. He says if not Adventure Landing, he would like the space to be occupied by something that would continue to build on St. Johns’ reputation as a “Medical Mecca.”

“We’re really looking for an opportunity to build high-impact, high-paid jobs, clean energy jobs and so something along those lines,” Murphy said. “We’re having medical facilities and manufacturing plants come up in St Johns County. I would love to see something like that go forward.”

While the property’s future remains unclear, one thing is certain: locals are sad to see it go.

Jillian Nemecek and her family have been attending the park for over 18 years. She says when her kids were little, they referred to the park as “Mario Kart castle.”

“They would always want to come by, and we would do Mario Kart and we’d play all the games,” Nemecek said. “My husband and I would get away and play air hockey together and stuff. So, this place has a lot of memories.”

Her son, 13-year-old Ezekiel, says being at the park is nostalgic.

“I invited basically all my cousins and all my friends here every birthday since I was five ‘til I was 12.”

Adventure Landings’ last day is Sunday, April 12.

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