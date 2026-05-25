FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and humid Memorial Day with a few storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

High risk of rip currents at local beaches Monday.

Monday morning is muggy with temperatures in the 70s and a few areas of rain.

Shower coverage this morning will be isolated and mostly confined to the coastal areas.

Any rain will shift inland with time Modnay afternoon, leaving the beaches dry and hot by the afternoon.

Highs will climb to near 90 with feels like temperatures in the middle-upper 90s. Feeling like summer!

A summer-like pattern continues all week with hot and humid weather and daily storms. At one point or another this week, everyone in our area should see rain with totals averaging around an inch (locally higher).

Higher coverage of rain expected for the Jax metro Wednesday-Friday.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few storms. HIGH: 90

MONDAY NIGHT: Inland showers/storms before midnight, partly cloudy. LOW: 73

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few inland storms. 73/90

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. 73/90

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. 70/91

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. 72/89

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, a few storms. 70/89

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, a few storms. 71/89

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: May 25, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

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