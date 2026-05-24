Morgan & Morgan founder launches $100K contest to name proposed political party

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — John Morgan is offering $100,000 to the person who comes up with the name for a proposed new political party.

The founder of Morgan & Morgan announced the contest after recently deciding not to run for Florida governor.

According to Morgan, the effort is tied to plans for a potential third political party.

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He said the goal is to create an alternative to the current two-party system.

People can submit one name idea through the contest website through June 2.

The winning entry is expected to be selected around June 16.

Only submissions made through the official website will count, and entries are limited to one per person.

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